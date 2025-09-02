Florida CFO Ingoglia Announces He's Running For The Seat Next Year

The man appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer by Governor DeSantis has announced that he is running for a four-year term to the position next year.
"My name is Blaise Ingoglia. I speak 4 languages...English, profanity, sarcasm and real s_ _ _. I'm running for Chief Financial Officer because I am done watching taxpayers get screwed by governments gone wild."
In a video posted to social media, Ingoglia touts his efforts touring the state with the Florida DOGE team, auditing counties and municipalities with questionable spending.
He says his ultimate goal is to bring property tax relief, preferably abolishing it altogether for homesteaded properties.