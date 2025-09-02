Ryan Routh Represents Himself In Pre-Trial Hearing Ahead Of Trial Next Week

The man charged in the attempted assassination of President Trump last year acted as his own attorney during a pretrial conference today.

Jury selection is set to begin next Monday, September 8 in the case of Ryan Routh.

Fort Pierce Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled that Routh cannot access any classified information.

Questions remain about why Routh had several cell phones in his position, something the president also wants to know, as he said in this clip from March.

"He had six cell phones. That's a lot of cell phones and a couple of them had some strange markings on them so, yeah I want to find out."

The judge is unsealing a list of exhibits that prosecutors could introduce at trial. He's accused of pointing a rifle through a fence at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, while the then-presidential candidate was present.