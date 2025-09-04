'Operation Trackside' Takes Down 19 Drug Trafficking Suspects

19 people are behind bars in a massive drug trafficking investigation that spanned two counties.
"Operation Trackside" was led by Boynton Beach Police, who received assistance from various agencies on the local, state and federal fronts.
"This investigation began with a single drug complaint back in July of 2024. A small tip ultimately led to uncovering a major drug trafficking organization operating through Palm Beach County and Broward counties."
Police Chief Joe DeGiulio says numerous search warrants were executed at the same time on Wednesday.
"The execution was seamless. No one got hurt. Everyone was taken into custody. The officers were safe and those in the houses were safe as well."
Sergeant Daryn Whitefield says the busts were made across various cities.
"I think four of the ones we have up there right now were Boynton Beach residents. The rest were spread out through Lake Worth, Riviera (Beach), West Palm (Beach), Fort Lauderdale, Boca (Raton)."
In addition to the arrests, over 5,000 grams of cocaine and fentanyl were seized, along with six handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, eleven vehicles, one boat and $450,000 in cash.
Because it all started with a handwritten letter to the Boynton Beach Police Department, Chief DeGiulio says it illustrates the power of strong community relationships and public trust. And he says more arrests are coming.