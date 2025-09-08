Frankel Hosts Roundtable To Warn Against Plans To Ban Vaccine Mandates

South Florida Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel hosted a roundtable in West Palm Beach today with doctors and lawmakers, to warn against plans by Florida's surgeon general to abolish vaccine mandates in schools.

When she asked Democrat State Rep. Kelly Skidmore whether the Republican-led Legislature may pass a law to do away with all mandates in school, she said there's no logic that gets applied to the Legislature anymore.

"What's happening is there are a group of zealots who are anti-vaxxers, who have gained enough attention and changed the narrative for a political reason."

Skidmore says it's only the beginning.

"And for those who don't think that's it's going to happen to you because you're always going to have the choice, they're coming for you. Your peanut allergies, your insulin pumps, your inhalers, those are all going to go."

Law would be required to lift mandates for things like measles, polio and mumps, but the surgeon general can do so for Hep-B, chickenpox and others in under 90 days.