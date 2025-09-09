20 Prospective Jurors Removed From Pool At Ryan Routh Trial In Fort Pierce

Attorneys and the defendant are questioning more potential jurors today in the Ryan Routh trial.

It's the second of what is expected to be three days of jury selection for the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump when he was a candidate and former president last September.

Federal prosecutors say Routh was spotted hiding out behind a fence in some bushes at Trump International Golf Club while Trump was on the course. He allegedly had a rifle pointed through the fence.

At least 20 people have so far been dismissed from a pool of 180, including a woman who raised her hand and reportedly said "I am MAGA and I love my president."

The judge wants opening statements to begin on Thursday.