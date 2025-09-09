3 Candidates Qualify For Fort Pierce Seat Left Vacant After Taylor's Arrest

Three candidates have qualified to run for a Fort Pierce City Commission seat vacated by the arrest and subsequent resignation of former Commissioner James Taylor.

He stands accused of sending sexually charged texts and nude photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl.

A special election will be held on November 4th and voters in District 2 will choose between candidates Donna Benton, Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimebeth Galinis.

The city will have an early voting period for this race, from October 25th through November 1st.

The voter registration deadline is October 6th.