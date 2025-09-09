Palm Beach County Holds Budget Meeting Ahead Of New Fiscal Year

Palm Beach County Commissioners are holding a budget meeting today, ahead of the October 1st start of the new fiscal year.

The county must have a budget in place by then and one of the considerations is the Sheriff's request for a record one point one billion dollar budget.

Florida's Department of Government Efficiency was in the county three weeks ago, sifting through the spending records.

State Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia saying there were some things found that were "a little eye popping," regarding how the county spends taxpayer money.