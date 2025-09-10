2025 Winter Equestrian Festival Brings In Over Half A Billion Dollars

The numbers are out from this year's Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington and it was had one of the biggest economic impacts of any sports-related events in the state.

According to the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, the 13-week show-jumping event that runs between January and March brought in over $536 million to the community.

The sponsorship director, Lenore Brown, tells CBS 12 News that every year it's a boon to the economy.

“We're stabilizing local businesses. We're really helping to stabilize and grow the housing market. Helping to guarantee solid employment for people in the county, jobs that people can rely on every single year if they want to work in the hospitality industry. We're really, really proud of that."

The Festival surpasses some of the largest sporting events in the state, including the Miami Grand Prix, local MLB spring training and the Cognizant Classic golf tournament in Palm Beach County.

The more half a billion dollars amounts to a 33 percent increase from last year, which brought in over $403 million.