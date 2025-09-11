Local Police Honored Lives Lost On 9/11 & One More Chance To Do So Yourself

Law enforcement from across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast took time yesterday to honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
The Boynton Beach Police Department posted a video clip of the city's Memorial Ceremony to Facebook.
There's still one more 9/11 memorial event on tap.
The West Palm Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Fun Run along Flagler Drive will take place on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. when the West Palm Beach Fire and Police departments climb enough stairs to equal the 110 stories that symbolize the heroic journey of first responders at the World Trade Center just over 24-years ago.
Click Here for more details on the event.