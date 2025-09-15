'Tenured' FAU Professor On Leave For Comments Written About Charlie Kirk

A tenured professor at Florida Atlantic University has been placed on paid leave over social media comments about the Kirk assassination.

FAU President Adam Hasner on Saturday released a statement, saying the school is aware of the comments.

He did not release the name of the professor, but there has been speculation online about their identity...an art history professor with she/her pronouns on her "X" account.

FAU's move to place the professor on leave comes the same day a University of Miami neurologist, Dr. Michelle Bravo with the Miller School of Medicine, was terminated for a viral comment condemning Kirk for supporting Israel.