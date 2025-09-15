Week 2 Of Ryan Routh Trial Underway In Fort Pierce

Week 2 of the Ryan Routh federal trial is underway in Fort Pierce, where Routh is accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump.

The prosecution is introducing more witnesses after presenting about a dozen to the jury last week.

All of Friday's witnesses were members of law enforcement, including the Secret Service agent who testified that Routh smiled at him while pointing a rifle directly at his face at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach last year.

Jurors also heard from the FBI investigator who collected items from the crime scene with Routh appearing to become sarcastic with her during cross-examination.

He asked the investigator about the scope of the rifle and she did not know because she's not a weapons expert. That's when Routh said "Thank you for your useful testimony."

Routh acting as his own attorney.

The trial could wrap up considerably sooner than the three to four weeks set aside for it.