Delray Beach Votes To Increase Millage Rate

The Delray Beach City Commission has approved an increase in the millage rate, one year after commissioners approved a rate drop. Back then, the millage rate went from 6.5 mills to 5.9 mills.

Yesterday's increase takes it to 6.19 mills.

One Commissioner who voted in favor of last year's drop says they had to increase it because the city has a $25 million deficit. Juli Casale made that comment in response to Mayor Tom Carney's effort to maintain the 5.9 rate. Carney says this is a bad time to be raising taxes on people.

The millage rate hike comes after a well-publicized fight the city had against the state over the former LGBTQ Pride crosswalk, which involved hiring an attorney and having the Florida Department of Transportation remove the rainbow artwork, which is expected to leave the city paying for the costs of that.

The new rate takes effect October 1.