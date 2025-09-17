Gov. DeSantis Makes It Official: ServiceNow To Bring 850 Jobs To WPB

More than 850 jobs are expected to be created over the next five years in Palm Beach County by Fortune 500 company ServiceNow.
Governor DeSantis made official what we had speculated on earlier this month, that the California-based company will be expanding to CityPlace in West Palm Beach. At the time, the name of the company was not confirmed.
The project will be developed by Related Ross, which is owned by Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross.
"There is no better advocate for the future of West Palm Beach, the prospects for Palm Beach County than Stephen Ross."
The governor says ServiceNow was already looking at Florida, when he lured them specifically to Palm Beach County.
"And so there was a lot of interest, you know in Miami which has done very well. And I was like 'Obviously it's good' and I was like 'Well listen. You should look at the Palm Beach area.' And so what they would do, they start to check it out and they (said) 'Oh we're definitely gonna do West Palm.'"
The expansion is expected to generate an economic impact of $1.8 billion and the jobs pay an average of over $120,000 annually.
The facility is expected to open at 10 CityPlace in 2028.