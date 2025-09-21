Gabrielle Now A Hurricane, No Landfall Threat To U.S.

MIAMI -- As expected for several days, Gabrielle became a hurricane Sunday afternoon with top winds of 75 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center says the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is not expected to impact Florida. Areas from North Carolina north, as well as Bermuda, will see rip currents as the storm heads out into the Atlantic, possibly impacting the Azores toward the end of the week.

Forecasters are watching two tropical waves in the central Tropical Atlantic. One has a 50 percent chance of formation over the next seven days, the other, a 20 percente chance.

..GABRIELLE BECOMES A HURRICANE...

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...28.5N 61.7W

ABOUT 320 MI...515 KM SE OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...992 MB...29.30 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Gabrielle.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Gabrielle was

located by NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft near latitude 28.5 North,

longitude 61.7 West. Gabrielle is now moving toward the

north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn more northward is

forecast on Monday, followed by a somewhat faster northeastward or

east-northeastward motion on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the

center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday

evening.

Data from the NOAA hurricane hunters indicate that maximum sustained

winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts,

making Gabrielle a hurricane. Additional steady to rapid

intensification is forecast over the next day or so, and Gabrielle

could become a major hurricane in the early part of this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

(280 km).

The minimum central pressure estimated by NOAA aircraft data is 992

mb (29.30 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

Key messages for Gabrielle can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

SURF: Swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda

during the next few days. These swells are now reaching the east

coast of the United States from North Carolina northward, as well as

Atlantic Canada, and are expected to continue through the early

part this week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening

surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

Photo: NHC