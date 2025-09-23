Mom Arrested For Using Baby Stroller To Steal Designer Goods From Saks

Police in Boca Raton accuse a West Palm Beach woman of using her baby's stroller to shoplift at Saks Fifth Avenue.

31-year-old Kadra West is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, along with grand theft and a drug possession charge.

West was caught by store surveillance cameras at the Town Center Mall, concealing three items in her purse and baby stroller. The designer dress and two purses are worth nearly $10,000.

Cops say she told them she was recently unemployed and stole the items to resell them, and admitted to using her eight-month-old's stroller as a distraction.

She was also allegedly found with Percocet pills.