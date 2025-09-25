Fatal Highway-2 Fatal Crashes On Same Day

Two separate fatal crashes occurred along the same highway on the same day this week and that has officials concerned.

The first crash happened on Beeline Highway, west of Jupiter and left a 63-year-old woman dead and two others seriously injured.

Hours later Tuesday, the second fatal crash occurred on State Road 710/Warfield Boulevard, which is the name of the Beeline in Martin County. Two people were killed in that crash.

A Sheriff's Traffic Unit Lieutenant says speeding is a problem on Warfield.

There were 284 crashes on the highway last year and this year that number is already up to 201, with now four fatalities.

Deputies have also issued well over 3,000 citations since last September and nearly 2,000 of them were speed-related.