Port St. Lucie Buys 100 Acres From School District For Green Space

One Treasure Coast city is going out of its way to appease residents complaining about too much rapid growth.

Port St. Lucie leaders approved a purchase of over 100 acres of land from the St. Lucie County School Distirct for more than $11 million. And they plan to convert it into green space, possibly a park.

The school district deemed the land as surplus property. Mayor Shannon Martin says the residents asked for more green space, so they're making sure to continue that promise. She says if the city didn't buy the property, it could've been sold to a developer.

The land purchase approval comes soon after the city denied a housing development that would have added 850 new homes to the area.