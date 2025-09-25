Sheriff Bradshaw On Why PBSO Budget Will Top $1 Billion For First Time

Palm Beach County's new fiscal year begins next Wednesday, October 1st and the new Sheriff's Office budget will top $1 billion. It's a $116 million year-over-year increase and is a record amount...a term that Sheriff Ric Bradshaw thinks is overused.

"When it was $900,000 it was a record. When it was $980,000 it was another record."

And he says records will continue to be broken because everything costs more.

In fact, 80 percent of the PBSO budget goes to personnel.

"When they get a COLA, which they get every year and there's more healthcare costs, and there's more pension costs that you have to pay for FRS, it's going up. There's nothing I can do about it."

But he says the job of the Sheriff's Office is an essential one.

"Even the County Commissioners that passed the budget unanimously said the same thing, 'The job of the county and the cities are to provide protection for the people that live in the city.' That's fire and police to start with. That's the most important things."