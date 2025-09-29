Delray Beach Swears In New Police Chief

A new police chief is on the job in Delray Beach.

Darrell Hunter was sworn in on Friday and tells CBS 12 News that he wants to have an open door policy for all residents and resident groups.

"I'm always willing to engage with you all, to listen to you all to find out what is it that you want from your department to help us and help one another to be able to bridge the gaps and just make our city a safe city."

Hunter first replaced former Police Chief Russ Mager when he left over the summer to lead the Longboat Key Police Department on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Hunter has been with the Delray Beach PD since 2007 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2021.