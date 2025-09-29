St. Lucie The Latest County To Consider Renaming Road For Charlie Kirk

St. Lucie County Commissioners are considering an idea of renaming a roadway after Charlie Kirk.

Commissioner James Clasby has proposed the idea to the board, asking for consensus to direct staff to identify a major road in the county to potentially rename in memorial of the Turning Point USA founder.

During last week's meeting, one commissioner called it a beautiful idea while another wanted to play devil's advocate, asking shouldn't they have named a road after President Trump before Kirk.

The issue will go before commissioners again at an informal meeting on October 14.