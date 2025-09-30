Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Pleads Not Guilty, Transpo Changes Coming

An illegal immigrant charged with killing three people while making an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike has entered a plea in the case.

28-year-old Harjinder Singh has pleaded not guilty, while waiving a court appearance on Monday.

The native of India was able to secure a commercial driver's license in California and Washington, but U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says policies are changing.

It will now be harder for non-citizens to obtain CDLs and Duffy says California will have to abide by the new rules or else.

"If California doesn't comply, we're gonna withhold federal highway funds. That's gonna start at $160 million in the first year. We're gonna double that in year two."

Officials say 200,000 non U.S. citizens currently hold commercial drivers licenses and the new policy will knock that down to about 10,000.