Members Of Florida's Congressional Delegation Speak Out About Govt Shutdown

Members of Congress from Florida are speaking out amid the partial government shutdown that's now underway.

Republican Representative Brian Mast of Stuart posted a video to Facebook just after midnight.

"Thank you Democrats. While Republicans in both the House and the Senate voted to fund the government, Democrats...they decided to throw a temper tantrum and it's going to have some severe consequences for the American people."

He goes on to say that essential services will continue, like Social Security payments and Medicare coverage, but Small Business Administration loans may be delayed and national parks may be closed.

Mast says the other party has unrealistic demands.

"They're pushing to keep illegal immigrants on the rolls. That's why the numbers are so much higher. They're looking to keep able-bodied, non-working adults on taxpayer-funded healthcare programs, instead of having work requirements."