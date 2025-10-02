West Palm Beach Police Warn Of Fentanyl Disguised As Candy

West Palm Beach Police are warning parents to keep an eye out for fentanyl disguised as candy.

As Halloween nears, officials say traffickers are intentionally making the deadly drug in candy-like forms to attract children and young adults, in order to drive addiction.

Police officers recently conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of fentanyl pills that looked like colorful pearlescent gumballs. In all this year, the department has removed over eight pounds of fentanyl from the city's streets.

Parents are urged to inspect all candy before kids consume it this Halloween and report any suspicious drug activity to law enforcement.

The police department encourages residents to:

Inspect all candy and treats before allowing children to consume them.

Learn the signs of a fentanyl overdose.

Seek help for substance use disorders.

Report any suspicious drug activity to law enforcement.