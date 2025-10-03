Florida House Seat In Trump's District May Stay Vacant 'Til November '26

It's looking more like over 100,000 voters will go unrepresented during the 2026 Legislative Session.

Republican Mike Caruso formerly held the vacant State House seat in District 87, home of President Trump.

He is now Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Governor DeSantis still hasn't set a special election and Caruso says it may not happen until after the January to March session. The regular election is already slated to happen in November of next year.

It's a Republican-majority district and with the party having a super-majority in Tallahassee, the vacant seat is unlikely to affect the outcome on major issues.

More than 114,000 registered voters live in District 87, which is the most of any House seat in the county.