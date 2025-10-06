SCOTUS Declines To Hear Appeal Of Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is serving twenty years in prison for her role in luring teenage girls from high schools in Palm Beach County and elsewhere for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Her attorneys says she never should have been convicted because a so-called "sweetheart deal" given to Epstein by federal prosecutors in 2007 also protected any "potential co-conspirators" from federal charges.

The high court did not give a reason for rejecting Maxwell's appeal.