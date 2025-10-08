Lake Worth Beach Residents Urge City To Tell PBSO Not To Work With ICE

Residents of one Palm Beach County city are asking the City Commission to take a stance against the Sheriff's Office when it comes to ICE assistance.

"These are the absolute wrong people to be targeting."

"Maybe your tools are limited, but your voice certainly isn't."

At a meeting on Tuesday, several people talked about families being afraid of sending their children to school for fear they'll get deported.

Meanwhile, a PBSO lieutenant said they're not targeting people based on race, another claim made by some.

Commissioner Christopher McVoy sided with the residents.

"I don't think that this Commission fully is aware, in their guts, of what is happening in our community."

He says that deputies should be focusing on things like murder, rape and robbery, but there have been illegal immigrants arrested for sexual assaults in Lake Worth Beach.