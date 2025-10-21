Flight Restrictions Near Mar-A-Lago Are No Longer Temporary

Temporary flight restrictions are now permanent for at least the next year near Mar-a-Lago.

The restrictions were previously put into place when President Trump visits his Palm Beach estate, but the FAA says they will now be year-round for planes departing and arriving at Palm Beach International Airport.

Aircraft are now banned from operating within one nautical mile radius of Mar-a-Lago all of the time and when Trump is in town, there will be a flight restriction of 10 nautical miles around the airport.

County leaders say that some residents to the north of the primary east-west runway may see increased air traffic.

The FAA says the new restrictions are for "special security reasons," but did not confirm that they are related to the investigation into a hunting stand located in a tree across from where the Air Force One landing zone.