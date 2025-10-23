Convicted Attempted Trump Assassin Wants Attorney For Sentencing Phase

Convicted attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh now says he wants an attorney to represent him at sentencing later this year.

Routh represented himself during trial and was found guilty on all of the counts against him in connection with the attempted assassination of President Trump at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

He faces a possible life sentence and court documents show the Federal Public Defender's Office has requested the court appoint a conflict-free attorney to represent Routh during sentencing December 18th.

Records also show the request that standby counsel not be reappointed due to a conflict of interest.

The DOJ is not opposing the requests, but notes that the new attorney should be barred from rearguing Routh's trial or postponing sentencing.