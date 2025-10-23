National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Local Drop-Off Locations

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and there are locations throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast where you can bring any unused or expired medications safely, as a way to keep them out of the wrong hands and help protect the community.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office invites you to stop by the Walgreens, along Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington, just west of 441.

Deputies will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.