DeSantis Sets Special Elections For 2 Vacant Seats In Florida Legislature

A special election has finally been set to fill a vacant State House seat in Palm Beach County, but it won't happen in time to have a representative in place for the 2026 Legislative Session.

Governor Ron DeSantis has scheduled a primary for the District 87 seat on January 13th. That's the same day that regular meetings for the Session begin. DeSantis set a general election for March 24th. The session is scheduled to wrap up eleven days earlier.

Back in August, the governor appointed Republican former State Representative Mike Caruso to be Palm Beach County's Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

There are currently four candidates in the running for the District 87 House seat in the 2026 election. They are Republicans Jon Maples and Gretchen Miller Feng, and Democrats Emily Gregory and Laura Levites. It's not yet known whether all of them will transfer to run in the special election.

DeSantis set the same dates to fill a vacant Senate seat in District 14 in the Tampa Bay area. That's where Republican Jay Collins was plucked from to become the lieutenant governor.