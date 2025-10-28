City Of Stuart Votes To Terminate City Manager Mike Mortell

The Stuart City Commission has voted to terminate City Manager Mike Mortell.

Last night's 3 to 2 vote came after City Commissioner Sean Reed entered a motion to have the city manager resign at the previous meeting.

Reed accuses Mortell of using his authority as city manager to get out of a traffic ticket and says he lied about certain things, including the cost of bringing Brightline to the city. But just before the vote, Mortell denied all of it.

The city will have to pay Mortell 20 weeks severance pay, which amounts to more than $100,000 in taxpayer money.