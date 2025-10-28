Florida Residents With Loved Ones In Jamaica Pray As Melissa Bears Down

(CBS 12) As Hurricane Melissa barrels toward Jamaica, the storm’s impact is being felt far beyond the island... including here in South Florida.

At Bull Top Taste Jamaican Restaurant on 45th Street in West Palm Beach, employees are watching the forecast closely and worrying about loved ones back home.

One worker says he’s been trying to reach his family in Jamaica but can’t get through.

“I’m fretting right now. I’m fretting because my family is there,” said Vivian Baker, an employee at Bull Top Taste. “I have a concern about it, and I have to try to send something for them because it’s very serious.”

Baker says his mother, who’s 80 years old, along with his brother and sister, are still in Jamaica.