4 Dolphins, 2 Dead & 2 Alive, Found On Lake Worth Beach

Two dolphins are dead and two others are in recovery after they were discovered stranded along the beach, just south of the Lake Worth Pier today.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say they first received a call about 5:30 in the morning. Upon arrival, rescue teams found four pantropical spotted dolphins...two of which had already died.

The two survivors were transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

An FWC spokesperson says that an investigation is underway, but points out that dolphins typically beach themselves due to injury or illness.

Beachgoers are urged not to try and push stranded animals back into the water and instead reach out to FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.