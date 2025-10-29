Ottey Selected As New Palm Beach County Attorney

Palm Beach County Commissioners choose a new County Attorney.

David Ottey, a current assistant county attorney, beat out three other finalists including Wellington Mayor Michael Napoleone.

Current County Attorney Denise Coffman announced in August that she was leaving the job come late December.

Commissioners gave public questioning to the candidates yesterday before taking a final vote. Coffman had been urging commissioners to consider either Ottey or her other assistant, Michael W. Jones for the position.