Port St. Lucie City Leaders To Vote On Pro Soccer Stadium Proposal

There's a special meeting this evening in Port St. Lucie, where the City Council will vote on a new soccer stadium.

The city is facing pushback from residents with a Change.org petition against the plan bringing over 2-thousand signatures so far.

The stadium for a United Soccer League franchise is part of a 46-acre project that includes restaurants, shops and housing, and which would cost taxpayers upwards of $27 million.

City leaders plan to show residents how the stadium would bring more jobs and tourism revenue to the area. But many call it ill-timed and fiscally misguided. There are also traffic concerns.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall.