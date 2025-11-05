Florida AG Uthmeier Warns Microsoft About 'Religious Discrimination'

Florida's attorney general has sent a letter to Microsoft, calling on the company's CEO to end what he describes as "unlawful religious discrimination."

James Uthmeier says Microsoft has denied faith-based organizations such as Christian schools, churches and pregnancy resource centers access to its nonprofit discount program.

In his letter, the AG accuses Microsoft of “discriminating under the guise of opposing discrimination” and urges the company to either follow its own non-discrimination commitments or be transparent about its stance.