Four Treasure Coast Municipalities Had Elections Tuesday

Elections were held across the Treasure Coast yesterday.

In Fort Pierce, none of the three candidates running for a District 2 City Commission seat received over 50 percent of the vote, so there will be a January runoff between Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimibeth Galinis.

That seat vacated when the former commissioner was arrested for sending nude pics to a 12-year-old girl.

In Vero Beach, City Council members Taylor Dingle and John Cotugno, serving as mayor, both won re-election. Two incumbents also hold onto their seats in the City of Fellsmere. They are Ben Baker and Inocensia Hernandez.

And in the Martin County town of Ocean Breeze, incumbent Kevin Docherty wins re-election to his seat on the Town Council, while two newcomers, Gail Balogna and Margaret Pugsley, capture seats.