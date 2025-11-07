Palm Beach County Advertises In Times Square For Business Relocation

One South Florida county wants to attract more businesses from up north to relocate and they're putting the idea front and center in New York.

First it was Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said that businesses considering a move out of the Big Apple are welcome in his city.

Now, the Palm Beach County Business Development Board is posting digital billboards in Times Square.

They include one that reads "Dear NYC, It's Not You. It's Me" and then implores people to move to what it calls "Wall Street South," with "Palm Beaches underneath.

The Board is also sending out relocation packets to executives and shared merchandise with New York social media influencers.

An outreach trip to New York City will happen next month.

Some businesses have already relocated or expanded to Palm Beach.