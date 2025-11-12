Attorneys For Man Accused Of Murdering PBG Teen In Court

Attorneys for a man accused of killing a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy are back in court today.

Semmie Williams is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing of Ryan Rogers back in 2021.

Lawyers on both sides are working on figuring out the jury questionnaire.

Defense lawyers say Williams has an intellectual disability, successfully getting the judge to take the death penalty off the table in the case.

The defendant has entered two pleas...not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rogers was riding his bicycle not far from his house when he came upon Williams, a homeless man whom he didn't know. Prosecutors say that's when Williams murdered the teen.

The trial was supposed to start last January but was delayed.