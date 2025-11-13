Kickoff Manatee Season With FPL's Manatee Lagoon

Mid-November marks the traditional start of what's known as manatee season, when the mammals gather in larger numbers in warm-water areas.
That includes FPL's Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach, which is hosting their "Migration Celebration" on Saturday.
"And it offers families the perfect opportunity to connect with Florida's gentle giants and discover how each of us can play a role in manatee conservation."
The Eco-Discovery Center is right next to Florida Power and Light's Clean Energy Plant, which puts out warm water for the manatees that huddle up there.
"That power plant puts out clean warm water, which is why the manatees like to come visit us here."
Education Coordinator Danielle Wertz says that anytime water temperatures drop below 68 degrees, manatees will head south.
FWC says 587 of the animals have died so far this year, after a total of 565 in all of 2024. It's a far cry from the record manatee mortality number of 1,101 in 2021, but it's still a cause of concern for the folks at Manatee Lagoon.
Wertz shares tips for boaters, including watching your speed in manatee zones and wearing polarized sunglasses to help cut the glare.
"You can keep a look out for the manatee's shape as well as the manatee's footprints, which are the circular pattern on the top of the water that the manatee's tail makes when it's swimming just below the surface."
Tomorrow's event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a variety of fun and educational activities at no cost to guests, including four mini educational lecture series, face painting, food trucks, outdoor games, Manatee Tales Story Time, Mia the Manatee appearances and a showcase of environmental exhibitors.
Visitors of all ages can enjoy engaging experiences while deepening their understanding of manatees and their habitats.
Click Here for more information.