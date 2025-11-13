Palm Beach County Nixes Idea To Purchase Hotel For The Near-Homeless

Palm Beach County has made an about-face in a plan to purchase a hotel to house seniors and veterans on the verge of homelessness.

"It became completely unreasonable for the cost. And once we found that out, we cancelled the contract."

County Commissioner Maria Sachs tells CBS 12 News that they were able to get out of the deal to purchase the La Quinta Inn along Okeechobee Boulevard for $16.8 million after discovering floors and ceilings that were saturated with water, mold and mildew.

"It was like buying a used car and you kick the tires and they're pretty good..but when you look under the hood, it just wasn't a good purchase."

The county is now looking at other properties, while Sachs prefers the idea of building 'tiny houses' for those in need. She says they're being used in communities around the country.

Meanwhile, Sachs says the cancellation of the deal on the La Quinta Inn does not hurt taxpayers.