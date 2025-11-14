Delray Beach Police Warn About Distraction Thieves While You're Shopping

18 seconds...That's how long police say it took for a a thief to steal an elderly woman's wallet while she was shopping in Delray Beach. Police say the victim had her back turned on her wallet when it happened.

They're using this case and others to issue a warning about distraction thieves who are getting more busy as we get closer to the holiday season.

Police shared video of a six-second theft where another elderly woman turned away from her purse at a Delray Beach dollar store. You can see another woman creeping up behind her, and grabbing the victim's wallet from her purse.

Cops say these crimes will often involve a second person doing something to distract you while the other one is taking your wallet.

They advise that women keep their purses with them and zipped, don't leave them in a shopping cart and stay aware of who is around you.