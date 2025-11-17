Qualifying Period Underway For 3 Florida Legislative Seats

Qualifying is underway for people who want to be candidates in three seats in Florida's Legislature.

Special elections are being held next year to fill seats that have been left vacant for various reasons.

In State House District 87, Republican Mike Caruso was named Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

In Hillsborough County, the former Senator in District 14, Republican Jay Collins, is now the state's lieutenant governor.

And the former Republican holding the District 52 House seat in Sumter and Hernando counties, John Temple, is now president of Lake-Sumter State College.

The qualifying periods wrap up at noon tomorrow with primaries, if needed, set for January 13th and special general elections scheduled for March 24th.