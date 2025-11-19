BBB Warns Of Holiday Season Scams That You Need To Avoid

And if you're getting these types of messages, your elderly parents are likely getting them too. He urges you to look out for them.

"It's so important. You know, my parents know their son works here and they still call me all the time and I say you should know better."

Davis also shares tips about in-person shopping, like being wary of 'pop-up' shops and online ads that pop-up, because those could be too good to be true.

Click here for more tips from the BBB.

Another thing to watch out for this holiday season is porch pirates! According to CNET, over $80 billion could be vulnerable to porch thefts this season and the crime is expected to peak during the next few weeks. CNET's Holiday Package Theft Report reveals that 30% of U.S. adults report that in the past year they have already either had a package stolen, an attempt made or know someone who was targeted.

You are advised to have packages sent to your work or to a trusted neighbor if you will be away from your home for any length of time.