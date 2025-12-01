3 Finalists For Fort Pierce Police Chief Job To Meet With Residents

The City of Fort Pierce is hosting a meet-and-greet event for residents to engage with the three finalists to be the next police chief.

The public reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow evening at the River Walk Center on Indian River Drive.

The finalists are Vernon Hale the Third, a former police chief in Galveston, Texas, Mirtha Ramos who previously led the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia and David Smith, a veteran of the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

Former Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney resigned in May after nearly a decade on the job. She cited "undermined trust" and "division within the department."