Port St. Lucie Police Sergeant Shot In Face During Neighbor Dispute Call

We now know the name of the suspect who shot a Port St. Lucie Police sergeant in the face.

Six officers, including 27-year veteran Eric LeVasseur, were responding to a neighbor dispute at a home in the Town Park community of the city's Tradition area when they were met by 32-year-old Frankie Riccio and an AK-47-type rifle.

Investigators say Riccio disregarded several orders and opened fire on the officers. LeVasseur was struck twice.

"As a police chief, as a leader in law enforcement, it's something that you're always very aware of, afraid of, concerned for...and then it happens."

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says the officers returned fire, killing Riccio.

Sergeant LeVasseur is in the ICU after surgery, listed in critical condition, and doctors say his prognosis is good for recovery.