Slain Indian River Deputy Laid To Rest After Memorial Service

"Our Terri." That's how Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers refers to 47-year-old Sergeant Terri Sweetings-Mashkow who is being laid to rest today.

Flowers says his agency has been receiving assistance and condolences from all directions.

"I received a call from FBI Director Kash Patel, Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, Senator Rick Scott."

In fact, DeSantis, Collins and others attended her memorial service inside a Vero Beach airport hangar.

Sweeting-Mashkow was shot and killed by Michael Halberstam, as she was serving an eviction notice to him last month.