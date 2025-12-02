Warning Period Underway In Delray Beach School Zones Where Cams Installed

Warnings are being doled out for drivers caught by school-zone cameras in Delray Beach, violating the speed limit.

The city is just one of several in Palm Beach County that have installed the cameras, which will lead to fines being sent to drivers who go at least eleven miles over the speed limit during school hours.

In Delray Beach, the cams are in operation outside Carver Middle, Pine Grove Elementary, Banyan Creek Elementary, Trinity Delray, Plumosa School of the Arts , Village Academy, Mount Olive Christian, St. Vincent Ferrer and Daughter of Zion Junior Academy.

The 30-day warning period began yesterday and starting in the new year, violators will receive 100-dollar fines in the mail.