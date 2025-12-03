Ohio State Offensive Coordinator & Former Dolphins WR To Head Coach USF

The University of South Florida has a new head football coach and it's a name some Miami Dolphins fans may be familiar with.

USF athletics announcing that Ohio State offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline is taking the job.

Hartline was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft and was a wide receiver with the team until 2014.

He will be officially introduced by USF after the Buckeyes' Big Ten Championship game against Indiana Saturday.

Hartline succeeds Alex Golesh, just named as Auburn's new head coach.