PBC Leads State In 'Wasteful Spending' & CFO Shares Legislative Priorities

Florida's Chief Financial Officer has so far uncovered nearly $1.9 billion in what he calls "wasteful spending" amongst eleven cities and counties across the state.

Blaise Ingoglia says Palm Beach County has spent the most, at $344 million last year alone. He says about 80 percent of that excessive spending was on unnecessary government growth.

"They're adding people. They're adding employees. They are giving employees raises. And that's why they don't want to cut because they just hired these people, not needing them in the first place."

Ingoglia, who spent several days in the county back in August during the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight - or FAFO - audit, says there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I know that there is new leadership in Palm Beach County and they seem very eager to bring down the cost and offer property tax relief so I'm a little hopeful."

The goal of these audits is to bring about property tax relief.

Ingoglia says that can be done if this wasteful spending ends.