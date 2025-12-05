PBC Leads State In 'Wasteful Spending' & CFO Shares Legislative Priorities

Florida's Chief Financial Officer has so far uncovered nearly $1.9 billion in what he calls "wasteful spending" amongst eleven cities and counties across the state.
Blaise Ingoglia says Palm Beach County has spent the most, at $344 million last year alone. He says about 80 percent of that excessive spending was on unnecessary government growth.
"They're adding people. They're adding employees. They are giving employees raises. And that's why they don't want to cut because they just hired these people, not needing them in the first place."
Ingoglia, who spent several days in the county back in August during the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight - or FAFO - audit, says there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I know that there is new leadership in Palm Beach County and they seem very eager to bring down the cost and offer property tax relief so I'm a little hopeful."
The goal of these audits is to bring about property tax relief.
Ingoglia says that can be done if this wasteful spending ends.
The Chief Financial Officer is also pushing for lawmakers to disincentive coming to Florida for illegal immigrants.
This week, Ingoglia introduced his legislative priorities, which include banning those here illegally from benefitting from Down Payment Assistance programs on home purchases.
It's not happening in our state currently, but...
"I never ever want Florida to do that in the future. So I want it in the law now because I do not know what the state of Florida is going to look like 20 years from now."
Other proposals include prohibiting commercial drivers license instruction from being given in any other language than English and forcing any company that hires illegal immigrants to pay out-of-pocket for any injuries.
Also, Ingoglia says that some states allow people in the country illegally to have drivers licenses and insurance companies will insure them.
Then, they drive in Florida, "and if you get into an accident with an illegal immigrant, I think that illegal immigrant should be automatically at fault and their insurance company should pay because they shouldn't be on the road in the first place."
The CFO hopes his priorities will be taken up during next year's Legislative Session, which starts in January.
Here's more from Ingoglia's office on his FAFO audit findings:
The chief financial officer cites that since the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Palm Beach County’s budget has grown by $878,660,779 - an increase of 58.78% - while the county’s population has grown by 88,162 over the same period. Ingoglia said the budget increases for a family of four by $39,864.
Ingoglia says the county could reduce its millage rate 0.55 without impacting essential services to residents.
With the reduction, taxpayers could save the following, according to CFO Ingoglia:
A taxable home value of $600,000 could save $331 per year
A taxable home value of $700,000 could save $386 per year
A taxable home value of $800,000 could save $441 per year
The CFO’s proposed legislation to disincentivize illegal immigration in Florida:
Prohibits all commercial driving license pre-licensing instruction, testing, and licensing procedures from being given in any other language than English.
Removes Illegal aliens as covered employees in the Workers’ Compensation statute.
Forces any company that hires illegal aliens to pay out-of-pocket for any injuries.
Requires companies to use E-Verify to submit a Worker’s Compensation claim.
Prohibits illegal aliens from receiving any license issued by the Department of Financial Services.
Stops illegal alien IDs from being used to create bank accounts with a state chartered financial institution and for cashier’s checks.
Bans illegal aliens from benefitting from Down Payment Assistance programs and silent second home mortgage programs.
Forces illegal immigrants' insurance companies to accept fault if an illegal immigrant is involved in a car accident in Florida.